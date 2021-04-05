ZIMBOCASH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,204.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $33,204.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

