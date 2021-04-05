Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.70. 788,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

