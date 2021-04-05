ZINC Price Hits $0.0301 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $167,975.23 and approximately $829.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.