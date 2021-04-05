ZINC Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $169,136.13 and approximately $830.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

