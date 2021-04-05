ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $69.67 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $683.23 million and $69.67 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00301073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00098730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00767742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028822 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.