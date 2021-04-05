ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,989,069.62 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,989,069.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. 1,941,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,491.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 517,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $387,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

