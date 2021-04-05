ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading 4.9% Higher

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.15. 741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ZOZO alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.