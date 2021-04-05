ZrCoin (ZRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,813.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $88,813.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

