ZumCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $30.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

