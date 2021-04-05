Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.55

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 54972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.