Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $16.79 million and $401,814.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

