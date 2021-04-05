Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zynga stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,938,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,783,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,272,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

