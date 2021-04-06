-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.59). Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,319,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.34 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

