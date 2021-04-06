$0.02 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Everi posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of Everi stock remained flat at $$14.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 499,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,559. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Everi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

