$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Interface posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 18,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interface by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.