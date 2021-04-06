$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ICL Group also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

