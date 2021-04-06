-$0.05 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check-Cap.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

