$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

