-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $750.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

