$0.07 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

