-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

