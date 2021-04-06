-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

