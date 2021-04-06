$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $179.49. 5,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,724. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

