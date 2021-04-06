$0.11 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.04. The company had a trading volume of 295,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.96 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $152.98 and a twelve month high of $314.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

