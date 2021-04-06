$0.12 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. QAD posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 96,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in QAD by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

