-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 541,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,119. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

