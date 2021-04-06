-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

