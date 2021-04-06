-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.
TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $20.96.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.