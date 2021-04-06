-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is $0.03. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

