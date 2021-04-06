-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is $0.03. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.
In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.
HFC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.