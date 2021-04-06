-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

