$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

