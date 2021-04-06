-$0.27 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.23). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after buying an additional 215,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after buying an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $119,403,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 99,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

