$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,903. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

