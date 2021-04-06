$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,903. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

