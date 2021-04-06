$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,903. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

