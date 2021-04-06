$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 95,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

