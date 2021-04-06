$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

