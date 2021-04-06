-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.