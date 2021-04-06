-$0.34 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

