$0.36 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,885. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $327.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

