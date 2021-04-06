-$0.44 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 37,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,408. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.77.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

