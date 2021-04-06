$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

