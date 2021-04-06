$0.53 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 404,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

