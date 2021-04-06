-$0.55 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.22). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 3,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.