$0.59 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

