$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. 70,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,124. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

