$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,517. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

