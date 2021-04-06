$0.70 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

