$0.75 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 294.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. They set a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,145.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.40. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $369.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

