$0.81 EPS Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.96. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

HMN opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

