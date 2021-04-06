$0.87 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

